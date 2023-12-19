Abiodun launches 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem

….Donates N10m to legionnaires

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, launched the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem, promising that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of its serving and retired personnel.

Abiodun, at the launch of the emblem at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, also donated N10 million to the legionaries.

He called on Nigerians to extend their support and care to the families left behind by the fallen heroes.

The governor also promised to look into the accommodation request of the Legion, adding that a befitting edifice would be made available for them.

“As we celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us also remember the family of these fallen heroes. They have endured countless tears and heartaches, yet they have remained resilient, steadfast in their support of their loved ones.

“We must continue to extend our support and care to these families, ensuring that they are never forgotten and are provided with the necessary assistance and opportunities to leave fulfilling lives.

“In this regard, we will prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of our serving and retired personal. We owe it to them to ensure that they are taken care of and allowed to transit seamlessly to civilian life.

“I want to extend my biggest gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment and selflessness against various threats to our peace and unity.

“Through their brilliant efforts, we have been able to maintain stability and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Prince Abiodun added that his administration would continue to collaborate with the armed forces in addressing various security challenges in the state.

The governor also said that his administration is fully committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure that the armed forces can carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Master Warrant Officer Orukotan Olumuyiwa (rtd), noted that there is an increase in the number of widows and orphans in need of care and support as a result of security challenges that exerted pressure on the armed forces whose personnel have continually been drafted to tackle security issues in the country.

Orukotan commended the efforts of the state government to reposition the economy, even as he called for concerted efforts to ameliorate the hardship being faced by widows and orphans of falling heroes.