2 brothers drown in Lagos beach

By Evelyn Usman

It was a black Christmas celebration for the Adegboyega family in Festac Town, as two of their children drowned on the Ibeshe beach in Lagos.

The deceased were said to have gone to the private beach with their friends to celebrate Christmas, on Monday, December 25, 2023.

But the merriment was disrupted by an alarm raised by some of the youths that were swimming, on the disappearance of the two siblings.

Local divers were said to have swum in search of the missing persons, without any trace.

Spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at 6 am, while the siblings were swimming with their friends.

He disclosed that the deceased, both males, were 23 and 26 years old, adding that policemen visited the scene when the information reached them and that their parents had been informed of the incident.