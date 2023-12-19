1999 Constitution is Nigeria’s problem; needs review – Robert Clarke

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Robert Clarke, has called for the review of the 1999 Constitution, saying the Constitution is the cornerstone of the nation’s problems.

Clarke stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday.

He said, “The 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of our problems. In every area of political line, especially in the area of election, when the constitution restricts those who can come and be voted for;

“…or who can vote for, something must be wrong with that constitution. The problem today is not what the President says.

Speaking on the Rivers crisis, the senior lawyer said President Bola Tinubu has no constitutional role in the matter.

He said, “The constitutional role of the President in all these fracas, there should have been none. The only time the constitution allowed the Federal Government to put its mouth was during the First Republic.

“All that we are running after today is power and money. Those two elements, where do you get them in Nigeria? They are only from politics.

“If you count down governors who have served in Nigeria since 2000, ask them to come show us their bank account, you will be shocked.

“We have to ask ourselves, is politics in Nigeria only meant for politicians? Why can’t people like us contest an election without joining a political party? Why do we need a political party? This is the problem we have in Nigeria today,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the three areas in the constitution that need amendment are: Local government; election; who can belong to a party and why should a party be the dominant factor in elections in Nigeria.

He said, “Once you do the three areas in Nigeria today, I can assure you, you won’t hear about any court cases. This country will move forward.”

Recall that the political crisis in Rivers state took a fresh twist on Monday, as parties reached a truce.

The crisis witnessed a truce led by President Bola Tinubu, Rivers Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu; a former governor of the State, Peter Odili and the immediate past governor now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, and other stakeholders.

The President directed that all lawsuits instituted in the courts by Fubara and his team regarding the political crisis in Rivers State be withdrawn immediately.

The resolution was signed by Fubara; his deputy, Ordu; Wike; Ribadu; factional Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka, and his All Progressives Congress Chairman, Tony Okocha.

According to the directive, Fubara was mandated to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill he had earlier presented to the four-member state House of Assembly to the full House.

The directive also added that all impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers Assembly against Fubara should be dropped immediately.

Vanguard News