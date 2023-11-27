Why we adopt global standards for customers experience – Kafaru

By Rita Okoye

The founder of Booze NG, Temidayo Kafaru has said that the company adopted tech and global best practices to ensure a smooth run of business and customer experience.

Kafaru highlighted the importance of tech in today’s business environment noting that the world is changing rapidly towards technology and innovation.

He made this statement while speaking on the launch of Booze NG luxury liquor store in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We have spared no effort in curating a broad selection that mirrors the sophistication of our discerning clientele while employing global tech standards and general best practices,” said Kafaru.

Speaking on Booze NG which is set for official opening in December, he said, “Booze NG is more than a destination; our goal is to provide a full experience for everyone we come in contact with – whether at the store or online, business or individual.

“The digital realm beckons with our user-friendly website, providing an interactive and seamless shopping experience. Customers can explore a diverse portfolio of premium alcoholic beverages, complete with detailed product descriptions and expert recommendations, all at their fingertips. Orders placed can be delivered straight to the purchaser’s doorstep or picked up, ensuring a convenient and elevated shopping experience.”