Oyo police arrest man who travelled from Anambra to avenge brother’s death

The Oyo State police command has arrested a man who allegedly travelled from Anambra State to avenge his brother’s death, recovering a pistol and a cartridge from him.

The suspect was intercepted by operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol during a stop and search operation along Ife Road while travelling in a commercial bus, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olushola Olayinka, said.

According to Olayinka, the suspect’s responses during questioning indicated that he had travelled to Oyo State to carry out a revenge killing over his brother’s death.

He said the suspect was arrested following the discovery of the firearm and ammunition during the search.

In a video of the suspect being questioned, he said he was working in Benue State when he received information that his brother had died at a school in Oka, allegedly after being killed by someone.

“I was working in Benue State. My brother was in school in Oka. I had information that he just died in the school. That somebody killed him in the school,” he said.

The suspect said he returned after receiving the news but lost his mother a few weeks after his brother’s death.

“A few weeks after my brother died, my mother also died,” he added.

He explained that he later received information that the person he believed was responsible for his brother’s death was living in Oyo State, prompting him to set out to find him.

“Last month, I had information that the boy is living in a state, Yoruba State. I said I will find out that place where he is living,” the suspect said.

During the questioning, he confirmed that he was heading to Oyo State when police arrested him.

Asked where he obtained the firearm, the suspect said he bought it from a friend for ₦20,000.

“I bought it from my friend. I don’t know, maybe he’s a hunter.”

The suspect also admitted to belonging to the Vikings’ confraternity when asked whether he was a member of a cult group.

“Yes, the Vikings,” he answered.

However, when asked whether his deceased brother also belonged to a cult group, the suspect said he could not confirm it because he was not with him at school.

“Maybe he belongs, maybe he does not belong because I was not there with him. I was not in the same school with him,” he said.

Olayinka said the suspect was undergoing investigation to establish his connections and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He credited the officers involved in the operation for intercepting the suspect, adding that investigations were continuing to establish the full details of the alleged revenge plot.