Nigerian tailor targets Guinness record with 120-hour sewing marathon

Kano-based tailor, Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari. Photo Credit: Sew For Nation

A Kano-based fashion designer, Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari, is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record by sewing continuously for 120 hours.

The five-day challenge, tagged Sew for the Nation, began on Wednesday, October 7, and is scheduled to end on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the sports complex of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano.

Basari, chief executive officer of Basari Apparels and Textiles Nigeria Limited, announced the initiative in a video shared on his social media accounts on October 1.

He said the project was designed not only to achieve a record but also to support education by producing school uniforms for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds in public schools.

“I am here to announce Sew for the Nation, a Guinness World Record attempt,” Basari said in the video.

He added that the initiative was intended to demonstrate how vocational skills and determination could contribute to community development.

“This is more than a record, this is for every dreamer, every artisan and every young Nigerian with a vision,” he said, while calling on the public to support the project.

Basari is seeking to surpass the recognised record of 106 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds achieved by Nigerian tailor Oluwaseun Kuforiji, which was officially recognised in March 2025.

However, his attempt will only be recognised as a new Guinness World Record after the organisation reviews and verifies the required evidence.