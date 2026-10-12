Why Yoruba actors are backing Tinubu for second term — Quadri

Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has explained why he and other practitioners in the film industry support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ambition, citing the president’s longstanding financial assistance to entertainers and his contributions to infrastructure development.

Quadri said the support was not merely about personal benefits but also about Tinubu’s history of helping members of the entertainment industry, dating back to his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Speaking in an interview on the African A-List programme, the actor recalled how Tinubu paid the hospital bills of late Nollywood actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, when he was battling an illness.

“People do not understand it. It is not about what we want to eat. He has been taking care of those of us in the industry since he was the governor of Lagos,” Quadri said.

He also recounted how Tinubu provided financial assistance following the death of actress Moji Olaiya in Canada in 2017, when colleagues were seeking funds to bring her remains back to Nigeria.

Quadri said he joined fellow actors, including Fathia Balogun and Yomi Fabiyi, to visit Tinubu’s residence in Bourdillon, Lagos, to request financial assistance for the arrangements.

According to him, Tinubu asked how much was needed and subsequently provided $25,000, exceeding the amount the actors had initially sought.

“When Moji Olaiya died, I, Fathia Balogun, Yomi Fabiyi and others were trying to bring her back from abroad. We went to Bourdillon to seek financial support.

“He asked us for the cost and paid it. It was a total of $25,000,” the actor said.

Quadri added that Tinubu had continued to support the industry by making resources available whenever practitioners approached him for assistance.

Beyond his personal experiences, the actor cited infrastructure projects in the South-West as another reason for his support, mentioning the Papalanto to Sagamu road and the Sagamu to Ijebu-Ode route.

He acknowledged that the projects did not mean all the region’s infrastructure needs had been met but said he appreciated the efforts.

“I know it is not enough, but I praise him,” Quadri said.

The actor also pointed to the payment of pensions to retirees and the operations of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as areas he considered positive under the Tinubu administration.

Quadri’s comments come as political activities and discussions surrounding the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum, with supporters of the president making the case for his re-election.

Yoruba movie stars have previously publicly declared support for Tinubu, citing his relationship with the industry and his influence on practitioners.

In 2022, Quadri joined other prominent actors, including Jide Kosoko, Fausat Balogun, Taiwo Hassan and Femi Adebayo, in expressing support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election.