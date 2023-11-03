Why Ogun’s devt tempo’ll continue rising — Gov Abiodun

Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the phenomenal strides experienced in the state in the last four years under his watch, were in fulfilment of his ‘Building Our Future Together Agenda’ and the ISEYA mantra of his government.

According to him, the pace of development can only increase.

Abiodun made this known during the Egba Division Townhall meeting in preparation for the 2024–2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the 2024 Appropriation Bill, held at the Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that the policies and programmes of his administration were in the best interests of majority of the citizenry, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation or social status.

He said: “What you see in our system is a strategic approach towards the formulation and implementation of our policies and programmes which are geared towards the welfare, wellness and well-being of our people.”

He emphasised that the degree of commitment to good governance and speedy development was a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to continue to be fair, just, accountable, transparent, equitable and dedicated to democratic ethos.

Abiodun reiterated that his government would continue to accord the people of the state an important position in the demonstration of the sincere commitment to good govenance, asking all critical stakeholders to join hands in the task of ‘building our future together.’

In his goodwill message, Commissioner for Finance and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, said the government was committed to adopting increased budgeting and inclusiveness in its drive to move the state forward.

He noted that the meeting resulted from a sincere commitment of the administration to good governance, reiterating that it would continue to adhere to policy thrusts and formulate policies that will lead to direct benefit of the citizens of the state.