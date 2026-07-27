Iran foreign ministry says no current negotiations with United States

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei
Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday said it was not currently involved in negotiations with the United States, despite a halt in recent fighting between the two sides.
“At present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States,” said the ministry’s spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a weekly press briefing, denying reports that Iran had requested talks.
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