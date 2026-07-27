ADC alleges intimidation, harassment of opposition parties in Rivers

By Daniel Abia

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rivers State Chapter, has raised the alarm over alleged intimidation of the opposition political parties especially with the ban on all forms of gathering in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The party noted that the directive issued by the Chairman of the council, Hon Charles Wobodo, purporting to prohibit all gatherings within the Local Government Area except with his personal written approval has become a great concern to lovers of democracy.

In a statement issued on Monday by the publicity secretary, Rivers State, Barr Chizy Enyi, Esq, ADC admitted that it acknowledged the genuine security challenges confronting parts of Ikwerre Local Government, including the recent incidents of killings, kidnappings and attacks on innocent citizens. “We sympathize with the families of those who have lost loved ones and support every lawful effort aimed at restoring peace and security.

“However, while insecurity must be confronted decisively, it must never become a pretext for eroding constitutional democracy or suppressing the legitimate rights of law-abiding citizens.”

The statement said that the “directive raises fundamental constitutional questions. The rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association and political participation are guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These rights cannot be subjected to the personal approval of any Local Government Chairman.”

It said more troubling is the fact that the directive did not emerge in isolation. “For several months, members of the African Democratic Congress in Ikwerre Local Government have repeatedly faced intimidation, threats and disruption of lawful political meetings. This latest directive unfortunately reinforces the perception that an attempt is being made to institutionalize restrictions on legitimate political activities under the guise of security.

“ADC is equally concerned that if this directive is allowed to stand unchallenged, it could become a template for similar actions in other Local Government Areas, thereby shrinking the democratic space as Rivers State prepares for the 2027 General Elections.

“We wish to remind all public office holders that security is achieved by identifying, arresting and prosecuting criminals, not by imposing blanket restrictions on the constitutional freedoms of innocent citizens.”

The party called on the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government, Hon Charles Wobodo, to immediately withdraw the “unconstitutional directive”, calling on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police and all security agencies to ensure that every registered political party enjoys equal protection under the law and that no lawful political activity is unlawfully disrupted.

It also enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations and all democratic stakeholders to closely monitor developments capable of undermining free political participation in Rivers State.

The statement concluded that ADC remains committed to peaceful, issue-based and law-abiding political engagement. “We shall continue to exercise our constitutional rights peacefully and responsibly and will resist every attempt to intimidate or silence democratic opposition through lawful means. The security of our people and the preservation of our democracy are complementary objectives. Rivers State deserves both,” the statement said.