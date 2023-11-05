We’re executing projects to tackle insecurity, snakebites – Plateau council boss

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Residents of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State have expressed joy as the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of the Area, Mr. Christopher Wallat makes available basic infrastructure to ease difficulty in road transportation and ensure timely treatment in the case of snakebites in communities.

Qua’an Pan is one of the six local government areas in the Southern zone of the State, there is a prevalence of snakebites in the locality, the road network is very poor and criminal activities are high, though there has been a respite in recent weeks.

To address some of the problems, Mr. Wallat initiated 14 projects across different communities in the area and awarded contracts for their timely execution to ameliorate the plights of the people.

Inspecting the projects which include bridges to link Shindai, Jak, Bwall, Doemak, Namu and others to neighbouring local government areas, construction of a new structure at the Snakebite Hospital with a bigger capacity to cater for more patients, the building of a PHC in Pandam community among others, Wallat expressed the willingness to provide leadership that impacts positively on the people.

His words, “This is one major road that our people depend on, the old bridge is in total disrepair and is collapsing. The bridges on this road link Shindai, Jak, Bwall, Doemak, and other neighbouring local government areas to Namu but the bridges were washed away by flood.

“Vehicles don’t ply this road again, and it is harvesting time, economic activities should be able to kickstart. And such economic activities can not happen without these bridges to ease the movement of our people and goods into the market.

“Most of the cattle being brought to Namu market often come from this place and farm produce like yam, rice, and beans among others. Students find it difficult to go to school, especially in the rainy season. This is an agrarian area; these bridges will also help in terms of quick response to any security threats in these communities.

“Without these bridges, if there are any distress calls from communities across here, security personnel cannot cross to salvage the situation. This LGA used to be a kidnapping zone and robbery among other crimes. But people are sleeping with their eyes closed now, businesses are taking shape because of the cooperation that we are getting from the security agencies and our people, criminals cannot be hibernating among our communities.”

He added, “We have been having incidences of snake bites, the previous administration of Hon. Isaac Kwallu initiated the Snakebite Clinic project but it was in a temporary site. Because of the number of people that are coming from various Local governments and States for treatments because we have subsidized treatments here, we needed to expand.

“We initiated a permanent site for the snakebite hospital, we will continue to supply the anti-snake venoms because of the situation we have found ourselves, living with snakes… I have inspected about 14 projects that we awarded their contracts in Qua’an-Pan LGA. They are ongoing, we have six of them that are healthcare facilities to ensure that the environment is conducive for people coming from different locations to access medical services…”

The Medical Officer in charge of the Snakebite Hospital, Isaiah Dasok disclosed that 1800 to 2000 patients are admitted to the facility yearly and the Local Government Council has been subsidizing the treatment of snake bites in the hospital.

He said, “A dose goes for N40,000 against N100,000 charged in private hospitals. We receive patients from other local government areas in Plateau as well as those from Nasarawa, Benue, and Taraba States. The challenges we are facing have to do with a shortage of manpower, and the space being compacted, staff, patients and their relations are not comfortable.

“The Council Chairman was here and we told him some of the challenges and he said a new structure will be built, and to the glory of God we are seeing it taking place, we are praying that this will be completed in the shortest possible time.”

A native of Qua’an Pan LGA, Rita Goewam, appreciated the intervention and stated, “We have been having so many difficulties until the Council Chairman stepped in and we are witnessing a remarkable transformation.”

The Long Pandam of Pandam II, o Miskagam Cyril Doegwai expressed commitment to protecting the facility in his domain and said, “We have been using a Zinc house as clinic before this government came into power, so, we went and pleaded with them to come to our aid and they promised to look into it and to God be the glory they are doing that.

“This facility is a Referral Centre, people from Pandam town, Aningo, Gong-Ass, Janta, Koprume, and Kopdogo all come for treatment at this Referral Centre. We appreciate what the leadership of Hon. Christopher Wallat is doing for us in this community.”

Wallat however urged investors to come because “The ease of doing business is not only applicable in the State capital. We have made it very easy for investors to come, we can provide land for you, we can give you a certificate and we can protect you and give you the security to have your business going.”

