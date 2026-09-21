Abia police arraign three kinsmen over alleged threats, trespass

Court grants bail, orders parties to maintain peace

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Abia State Police Command has arraigned three kinsmen before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Umuahia over alleged threats to life, intimidation, trespass and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The defendants — Royal Nwankwo, 49; Chimezie Elekwu Martins, 45; and Kelechi Azubuike Onuoha, 40 — were arraigned on a six-count charge marked MIS/33C/2024, filed by the Commissioner of Police.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ngozi P. Lekwa, subsequently granted the defendants bail and directed all parties involved in the matter to maintain peace and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants allegedly conspired in September 2022 at Asunkpa, Umuokombo Acha Autonomous Community, in the Isuikwuato Magisterial District, to commit a felony.

The alleged offences include threatening violence, trespass, intimidation and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The charge sheet was signed by the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department of the Abia State Police Command, CSP Njoku Chinyeaka.

The defendants were also accused of allegedly threatening the lives of Ndubuisi Jacob, Chief Anthony Nwankwo and Stephen Ifeanyi Nwankwo.

Their arrest followed a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police by Anthony Imo Nwankwo, described as an elder kinsman of the defendants.

The dispute reportedly arose during efforts by the defendants, the petitioner and other stakeholders to share about 100 hectares of ancestral land said to have been inherited from their forebears.

According to the account before the court, the land-sharing meeting later degenerated into a dispute, with the parties making allegations against one another, including claims concerning alleged possession of firearms.

The dispute was also reportedly linked to the deaths of some community members, although the circumstances surrounding the deaths were not established in the proceedings.

The case initially commenced at the Isuikwuato Magistrate’s Court before it was transferred to Umuahia, the state capital, on security grounds.

At the last sitting, the petitioner, Anthony Imo Nwankwo, testified as the first prosecution witness.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Godswill Ndubuisi Nwokeiwu, a retired magistrate and practising lawyer, represented the defendants during the proceedings.

The court adjourned the case until October 22, 2026, for further hearing and again directed all parties to maintain peace pending the determination of the matter.