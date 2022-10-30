By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Chairman Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council, Plateau State, Hon. Ernest Da’a has disclosed a plan to hand over a functional office structure to the Nigeria Police Force so that it could be used by the newly established Divisional Police Office in the Namu community of the Council.

Da’a said the gesture was to boost the efforts at minimizing to the barest, the security breaches and or challenges within the Local Government Area and its environs.

Presenting his scorecard to his media team as his administration clocks a year, the Council boss stated a lot has been done to arrest insecurity in the area and commended all the security agencies for their cooperation in the fight, encouraging them to remain dogged in the drive towards the sustenance of a peaceful and secured local government area.

According to him, “One year ago, the QP Project: Endless Possibilities Administration in Qua’an-Pan Local Government, alongside 16 other Local Government Councils in Plateau State were inaugurated…

“I congratulate all of us for the journey so far and for our achievements in the last year and for our determination to take our Local Government Area, our people of Plateau State and our country Nigeria to greater heights…

“Each administration has its challenges, and some of the challenges we faced on the assumption of office were the dearth in finance and the high degree of insecurity, which left the entire LGA in sleepless panic. Undeterred by these challenges and with the determination and cooperation of the workforce and the citizens, we set for ourselves targets and timelines to change the narrative…”

He added, “To curb the situation, the Council partnered with the various security agencies and outfits within and outside of LGA, and assisted them. This partnership saw the maximization of the services of the Army, Police and other recognized outfits, like The Vigilante, Community Police, Neighborhood Watch, etc., which today have reduced the level of crimes, criminalities and criminal activities in the Local Government.

“Our partnership also gave birth to the establishment of an additional Divisional Police Office in the LGA, with the full status of the office, located in Namu. I am glad to inform you that the Local Government will soon hand over the completed fully fortified office structure to the Police.

“When fully operational, the station will boost our efforts at minimizing security breaches and or challenges within the Local Government Area and its environs to the barest minimum. We have also been responding promptly and regularly to other security challenges, once we get wind of them, especially around Namu District.

“I commend all the security agencies for their cooperation in this fight and I encourage them to remain dogged in our drive towards the sustenance of a peaceful and secured LGA. I want to assure them of our continued support in their drives toward meeting their respective mandates…”

He further enumerated his successes in the areas of general administration, education, social services, work, agriculture and others and appreciated the citizens for their support.

