Plateau: Women, aged issues mainstreamed in grassroots governance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Women, children, and the aged have received special attention in the Qua’an Pan and Barkin Ladi local government councils of Plateau as the Transition Implementation Committee, TIC Chairmen of the two councils, Christopher Manship and Danjuma Dakim respectively revealed.

The duo spoke on Wednesday during a special edition of a radio programme, tagged grassroots governance engagement organized by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, and the Plateau Radio/Television Corporation to highlights the scorecards of the TIC Chairmen in the 17 LGAs.

Speaking on some of the efforts made in the last year, Manship, among other things said, “… on the issue of women programmes and development, we have done a lot to build the capacity of women at the grassroots in the different sectors by sending them on training and retraining.

“This government is very concerned about women and children because most of the programme is organized by the President’s wife or the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development. In the Council, we are doing our best to encourage women in self-empowerment.

“We are in talking terms with the State government on how to raise IGR and as a Council, we have improved our IGR through our markets, the state of our roads has improved and we try to block the leakages in the IGR. Staff welfare is also looked into with the staff repatriation and disturbance allowance.”

He added, “I met over N60m in arrears of the disturbance allowance but right now, we have cleared about N39m. I have changed the pattern, as you resume, you collect your disturbance allowance, and for any deceased staff, all entitlements are paid to the family immediately. The political appointees between 2014 and to date have had their outstanding debts cleared.

“We have paid all our retirees their benefits to date, and we have increased what they are deducting from us as Councils to the Board, initially it was N1m but it has been increased to N3.5m to take off the backlog. This is done in batches; the gratuities will be paid in batches. I assure the retirees; that better days are ahead.

“To tackle the issue of snakebites, we have constructed an anti-snakebite centre and it is at 95% completion, we have provided solar farms to provide power at a cheaper rate, we have constructed staff quarters for health workers; constructed 16 beds, and five toilets Women and Child clinic at Namu to cater of the maternity need of women. It used to be a three-bed facility but expanded to accommodate more people.

“We have deployed our ecological fund to pave the roads network in Namu for timely response to any emergency. We supplied our Secondary Schools with science equipment to rouse students’ interest in sciences. We have given scholarships worth N25m to our students, procured fertilizer, and subsidized the cost to farmers.”

His Barkin Ladi counterpart, Dakim stated, “… in terms of pension and gratuities, we are working to see how we emulate what is happening at the State level to settle them. We are compiling from 1988 to date to start paying between two to three years at once.

“When we came in, we met a loan facility of over N200m at 25.5% interest running into N255m (principal and the interest), only N39m was paid but today we have paid N203m and by the end of this month, we will complete the payment of the loan facility acquired by the last administration.

“We have constructed five motorized boreholes, intervened in the education and health subsectors with projects, and provided culverts and drainages.”

He appealed for the take-off of the Mobile Police Squadron in the Garshish community of Barkin Ladi LGA to tackle the security threats in the area and its environs.

He said, “The construction of the facility is almost completed but we are asking that the facility be put to use, HYPADDEC assisted in the construction and we are awaiting the deployment of personnel. This will serve Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Riyom LGAs…”