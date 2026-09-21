Why VP Shettima is representing Tinubu at UNGA — Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, explaining that Shettima would deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations and development partners.

Idris said Nigeria would be “fully and effectively represented” throughout the high-level session, stressing that the Vice President would carry the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria will be fully represented in New York. Nigeria’s interests will be vigorously advanced. And the work of strengthening the country’s relationships with its international partners will continue,” he said.

According to the minister, Shettima’s engagements in New York would focus on advancing Nigeria’s priorities on peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development and international cooperation.

The high-level general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 22.

The statement came amid public commentary over Tinubu’s absence from the annual gathering of world leaders.

Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for a three-week vacation in Europe, with London as his first destination before proceeding to France.

However, Idris said the President was currently on annual leave and that his decision to delegate the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation was neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.

The minister also responded to recent comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation reportedly retained by him concerning Tinubu’s absence from the UN General Assembly.

Idris said political opposition and public debate were legitimate features of democracy, but cautioned against presenting speculation as established fact.

He urged political actors to exercise responsibility when commenting on issues capable of affecting Nigeria’s international relationships and national reputation.

The minister also stressed the importance of Nigeria’s longstanding relationship with the United States, covering trade and investment, security cooperation, energy, democratic institutions, regional stability and people-to-people ties.

According to him, the relationship is conducted through established diplomatic and governmental channels and should be distinguished from partisan commentary or activities of private lobbying organisations acting on behalf of political clients.

Idris urged Nigerians and the media to distinguish between verified information, legitimate political opinion and unsubstantiated speculation.