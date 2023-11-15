Strike: BUK suspends academic activities

The management of Bayero University, Kano State, has suspended all academic activities, including the ongoing undergraduate first-semester exams for 2022–2023, until further notice.

Mrs Amina Abdullahi, the acting registrar of the school, made this known in a special bulletin release on Tuesday.

The university management stated that this is due to the decision of the university’s union to join the ongoing strike.

“Following the nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the subsequent decision by the University Unions to join the strike, the Management of Bayero University, Kano, has decided to suspend the ongoing 2022/2023 First Semester Undergraduate examinations and all other academic activities until further notice,” the bulletin stated.

The university urged students to remain calm and await further directives from the management.

The ongoing examinations were halfway completed, and the bulletin assured that they would resume once the strike ended.