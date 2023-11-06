Soludo loses father, aged 92 years

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has lost his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo. He was aged 92 years.



Press secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime said he died in the early hours of Monday, November 6, 2023.



Pa Soludo is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Governor Soludo said his late father lived a fulfilled life.

Aburime said further information will be communicated to the public in due course.