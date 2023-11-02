Senate confirms remaining 3 RECs

Senate President, Akpabio

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has approved the appointments of the remaining three nominees whose names were forwarded by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Their screening and confirmation was delayed till yesterday, a day after seven of their colleagues were confirmed.

The names of 10 nominees were earlier forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by the President.

The three confirmed on Thursday are Dr.Bumi Omoseyindem(Lagos), Dr.Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), Mr.Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara)

Their confirmation followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central) at the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominees.

Before the screening and confirmation, the Senate suspended its rule 12 and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, nominees individually took turns to give highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences, before their eventual confirmation.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party had through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, rejected the appointment and confirmation of the Akwa-Ibom State nominee alleging that he is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.