Home » Top Stories » Saudi visa cancellation: FG urges calm, assures issue will be resolved
Top Stories

November 15, 2023

Saudi visa cancellation: FG urges calm, assures issue will be resolved

20 fishermen drowned in Taraba By Femi Bolaji Jalingo—No fewer than 20 fishermen have drowned after a boat conveying them on the stretch of the Benue River capsized. The incident, which happened, yesterday comprises fishermen from Ibi and Gindin Doruwa in Wukari Local Government Area of the state. The Taraba State Water Transportation Chairman, Jidda Suleiman, confirmed the incident to newsmen, adding that the boat mishap happened between Anyeci area of Wukari council of Taraba State and Chinkai axis of Benue State. According to him, “I was informed that the fishermen converged and boarded the boat to Kwara State in search for greener pasture, and along the way, they had an accident and over 20 people have died. “Twelve people out of the dead bodies are from Ibi while, some from Gareji, in Gindin Doruwa, Wukari council of Taraba State. “It has been the tradition of our fishermen in Taraba State that once it is close to December, some will travel to Cameroon, some to Chad and other places to fish till August of the following year. “It's unfortunate that the usual tradition turned to be sorrowful this time.” He appealed to both state and Federal Governments to provide life jackets for jetties to avert future occurrence. Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has expressed sadness over the tragic accident. A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello, bemoaned the recurrent boat mishaps and assured that his government was already working on measures to stop the waterways tragedies. He said: “Today’s boat incident is even more unfortunate since it is coming on the heels of a similar one in Karim Lamido that threw the state into mourning. “It is heartbroken, however, I wish to appeal that government is already on top of the situation as various investigations are underway to unravel the remote causes of boat mishaps in the state. “I will soon personally tour the affected areas to meet with local stakeholders in the waterways transport sectors to ensure that water transport system is safe for passengers. “Measures are put in place to face out old boats and introduce the compulsory use of life jackets among other life-saving measures.”

Saudi Visa cancellation: The Federal Government on Tuesday urged all affected passengers of  Air Peace whose visas were cancelled and deported from Saudi Arabia to remain calm and that investigation into the “unfortunate” incident has been launched.

This is contained in a statement by Francisca  Omayuli, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Omayuli, reports received from the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah indicated that Air Peace Flight No. P4-752 transported 264 passengers from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos and the Aminu Kano International Airport and landed at the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport – Hajj Terminal Jeddah on Nov. 13.

She said in the statement that on arrival at the Hajj Terminal,  the Saudi immigration authorities informed the passengers that their visas had been cancelled and 177 passengers had to be evacuated on the same flight back to Nigeria.

No fewer than 87 of the passengers were cleared by immigration and allowed entry into Jeddah, she added.

Omayuli explained that the Saudi authorities are yet to give reasons for the cancellation of the visas and the outright ban imposed on 18 of the passengers from Saudi Arabia for various offences they committed in the past.

“”Notwithstanding the fact that it is the prerogative of a sovereign nation to determine who is permitted entry into its territory, Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are traditional and strategic partners, who are willing to guard against recurrence of this unfortunate incident.

“”In this regard, investigation is ongoing in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“The affected passengers are therefore, implored to keep calm, while the matter is being resolved,” the statement quoted Omayuli as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives had condemned the cancellation of the passengers’ visas, describing the act as embarrassing.

They urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, take the necessary diplomatic steps to protect Nigeria’s image and ensure the full implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

Related News

The lawmakers also called for the protection of Nigerian national carriers flying to Saudi Arabia and protect the Nigerian travelling public.

They also mandated the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and that of Interior and Pilgrims Affairs to launch an enquiry into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the visas and report back within two weeks.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.