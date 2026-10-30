‘This isn’t Disneyland’ – Arteta warns Dowman after red card incident

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mikel Arteta has warned Max Dowman to control his emotions after the 16-year-old Arsenal forward was sent off in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town.

According to Sky Sports, Dowman was dismissed for violent conduct after appearing to kick out at Harrison Neal following a strong challenge. Arsenal later exited the competition on penalties.

As Dowman headed towards the tunnel, Arteta spoke to him in the heat of the moment. Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson criticised the exchange, saying the Arsenal manager should have put an arm around the teenager.

Arteta defended his response, saying young players must meet the demands of top-level football.

“What do you expect? That’s the level and that’s the reaction. Whether it’s right or wrong, that’s the reaction. And the reaction when I don’t win, I’m ** off, big time.

“This is the environment and the reality. We are not in Disneyland, we are in the Premier League. We look after him so much, but we are also demanding, as he needs to earn the right to play. Otherwise, what are the rest of the boys going to tell me?”

Arteta further said his reaction came from frustration and concern about the consequences Dowman could face. He added that they had discussed the teenager’s discipline before the match, following a similar incident with England earlier in the month.

“It will continue to happen with the way he plays and the way he attracts opponents,” Arteta said. “We have to be protective of him, as he is 16, but also very straight with him about what to expect from him towards the team and the club.”

Arteta said he had spoken with Dowman the previous day and insisted there was no lasting issue between them.

“There are no issues at all,” he said. “We’ve all made these mistakes. We know how much you can get punished and what happens next. It’s not the first time, so we need to put an end to it very quickly.”