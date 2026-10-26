Ebola: FG identifies 53 contacts, offers N100,000 weekly support

Ali Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare

*Says emergency support to cover feeding, accommodation, family upkeep *Patient improves as DG warns against delayed precautions *Rivers suspected case tests negative *Lagos steps up airport surveillance, says no suspected case *Zamfara activates Ebola surveillance after passenger arrives airport with 38°C fever

By Chioma Obinna & Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The federal government has identified 53 contacts linked to Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, up from the initial 44, as health authorities intensify efforts to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Read Also: Lagos govt on alert, says no Ebola case in state

It also announced the approval of an emergency payment of N100,000 per person weekly for individuals placed in isolation or quarantine as part of efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

This came as Lagos State government weekend intensified Ebola surveillance at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and strengthened public health preparedness, following the confirmation of an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in Abuja,.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja yesterday.

The government had initially announced 44 contacts, following the confirmation of the Ebola case in the FCT on October 20, 2026.

Idris said the contacts, including healthcare workers, the patient’s spouse, domestic staff and other individuals who might have been exposed to the virus, had been identified, categorised and placed under monitoring.

He explained that contact tracing was ongoing and that the number of contacts could change as investigations progressed and more information became available.

The NCDC chief maintained that Nigeria had recorded only one confirmed Ebola case, while two additional suspected cases had been investigated.

According to him, a suspected case in Rivers State tested negative, while investigations into another suspected case in the FCT were ongoing.

He added that no contact had tested positive for the virus and that the FCT remained the only state with a confirmed case.

“As of today, we have two suspected cases again. One in FCT, one in Rivers State. But we’ve tested the Rivers case; it’s negative.

“So there’s no red line. We have that confirmed case, that’s the patient in the hospital. Contacts with symptoms, none. Contacts positive, none. States affected, only FCT now. Now, that’s the summary,” he said.

The NCDC chief said the national incident management system had been activated at the highest level to coordinate the response, involving the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, FCT health authorities, other government agencies and technical partners.

He stressed that being identified as a contact did not mean that an individual had contracted the virus, explaining that public health officials needed to monitor such individuals to detect any possible infection early.

“Being identified as a contact does not mean that you have Ebola. It means that public health teams need to assess and monitor your health so that any possible infection can be identified early,” he said.

He urged Nigerians contacted by public health officials to cooperate fully and provide accurate information about their movements, contacts and any symptoms they might have experienced.

Samples collected

On laboratory investigations, Idris said samples collected from the confirmed patient on three occasions had remained positive, while a sample taken from her husband tested negative.

He added that genetic sequencing had been completed by two laboratory facilities to establish the genetic characteristics of the virus, with the findings being used to facilitate information-sharing with Ugandan health authorities.

The NCDC chief said the agency had also strengthened the country’s laboratory capacity, with between nine and 12 public and private laboratories equipped to test for Ebola.

He explained that testing for the confirmed case was being conducted at the National Reference Laboratory (NRL), adding that additional reagents and supplies had been positioned across the national laboratory network to improve preparedness.

On clinical management, Idris said the confirmed patient was receiving treatment at an isolation facility, while arrangements had been made to accommodate additional cases if necessary.

He disclosed that isolation and quarantine arrangements had also been established for contacts requiring closer monitoring.

According to him, the agency was providing accommodation and feeding for contacts placed in isolation or quarantine, alongside temporary financial assistance to help them cater for their families during the monitoring period.

He said the government had approved emergency payments of N100,000 per person weekly for contacts in isolation or quarantine.

“Just to douse the tension, we decided we would do this. We provide N100,000 per person per week just to maintain their comfort and feeding because they were complaining,” he said.

The NCDC chief further disclosed that the government had strengthened screening at the country’s international airports, with aviation authorities, immigration, customs and other relevant agencies working together to improve preparedness.

He said passenger screening measures had also been expanded following the confirmation of the case, with health declaration forms required for passengers travelling into Nigeria from all countries.

Idris called on public and private healthcare facilities to strengthen infection prevention and control measures, including patient screening, triage, hand hygiene, environmental cleaning, safe injection practices and proper medical waste management.

He urged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion when attending to patients with symptoms consistent with Ebola, particularly those with relevant exposure histories.

“Healthcare workers should not wait for laboratory confirmation before taking appropriate precautions. Protecting healthcare workers is essential to protecting the communities we serve,” he said.He also advised Nigerians to practise regular hand hygiene, avoid direct contact with the bodily fluids of suspected cases and promptly report possible exposure to public health authorities.

If you have symptoms…

According to him, anyone who develops symptoms following possible exposure should immediately contact public health officials and follow their instructions before visiting a healthcare facility.

Idris assured Nigerians that the response would continue to be guided by evidence, with surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and preparedness activities reviewed as new information became available.

He urged the public to remain calm, cooperate with health officials and avoid spreading unverified information as the government intensifies efforts to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Lagos steps up airport surveillance, says no suspected case

Meanwhile, Lagos State government has intensified Ebola surveillance at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and strengthened public health preparedness, following the confirmation of an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in Abuja.

The government, which also assured residents that no suspected case had been reported in the state, urged them not to panic but remain vigilant, promptly report possible exposure and seek medical assessment if they developed symptoms, particularly after travelling from areas reporting Ebola transmission.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, saying the state was strengthening surveillance, risk communication and coordination with relevant agencies to ensure early detection and a rapid response to potential cases.

According to the statement, the ministry, through its Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, has conducted a strategic engagement and assessment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with airport management, Port Health Services and other aviation and public health stakeholders.

The engagement focused on passenger screening, information sharing, infection prevention and control, and coordination of emergency response measures.

The statement read: “Lagos State is ready to prevent, detect and respond to potential public health threats.”

It added that the government was intensifying public enlightenment on Ebola symptoms, transmission and prevention, while urging residents to rely on verified information rather than rumours.

“Ebola Virus Disease is a severe illness that can be fatal. It spreads primarily through direct contact with the blood and other body fluids of an infected person showing symptoms, contaminated materials, or the bodies of people who have died from the disease. Infection may also occur through contact with infected animals.”

The ministry listed symptoms to watch for as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Unexplained bleeding or bruising may occur in some cases.

“Symptoms may develop between two and 21 days after exposure, the statement said, warning that early signs could resemble malaria and other common illnesses.”

Abayomi advised residents who develop fever to undergo a malaria rapid diagnostic test before taking antimalarial medicines, in line with the state’s fever-management policy.

Where the test is negative, a healthcare professional should assess other possible causes and determine appropriate treatment.

The government also urged travellers arriving from areas reporting Ebola transmission to cooperate with Port Health Services, provide accurate travel and health information when requested, and comply with applicable public health guidance.

“Anyone who develops symptoms during travel or after arrival should notify appropriate health personnel and seek guidance before visiting a healthcare facility.

The statement advised anyone who suspects exposure, particularly following contact with a suspected or confirmed case, to contact public health authorities promptly before visiting a healthcare facility.

Residents were urged to report suspected cases or relevant exposure concerns through the state’s emergency numbers, 112 or 767, or contact the Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health on 0802 316 9485.

The government said it would continue to monitor developments, strengthen surveillance and response readiness, and provide verified updates as necessary.

It stressed that early detection and prompt reporting were critical to preventing the spread of the disease.

Zamfara passenger

Zamfara activates Ebola surveillance after passenger arrives airport with 38°C fever

Similarly, Zamfara State government has activated Ebola surveillance at Gusau airport and major motor parks after a passenger arriving from Saudi Arabia was found with a body temperature of 38 degrees celsius.

The Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Maradun, disclosed this weekend while leading a medical team to flag off passenger screening at the airport.

Maradun said the passenger, an indigene of Zamfara, was identified during screening and referred for further medical assessment.

The state government has deployed medical personnel at the airport, motor parks and other entry points to screen travellers and support the early detection of suspected cases.

Maradun said the surveillance measures were intended to prevent the virus from spreading to Zamfara, and urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with health officials.

The state’s ministry of health also directed public and private health facilities, disease surveillance officers and local government health authorities to strengthen preparedness, improve screening and promptly report suspected cases.

The government said it was working with relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to strengthen surveillance at entry points.

Transport workers are also expected to help identify and report passengers who may require medical assessment.

Vanguard News