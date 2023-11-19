‘Poorest I have ever been is $1200’, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi reveals

Temi Otedola, Nigerian actress and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has revealed the poorest she has ever been.

The 27-year-old disclosed the poorest amount she has ever had was $1,200 (about a million naira).

She made this known in an interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO’s latest vlog.

Korty EO asked: “What’s the brokest [poorest] you have ever been?”

Temi said, “$1,200.”

She further revealed that she gathered the amount after working in three retail stores when she was 15.

She explained that she had to work after her parents at the time decided to stop giving her pocket money.

Temi said the experience taught her the value of money earned.

Recall that singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi recently revealed that he has tied the nuptial knots with his fiancée, Temi Otedola.

He said contrary to popular opinion, his marriage to Temi was not a secret as the video of his song ‘Legalise’ was enough disclosure.