‘Why I dropped Otedola as my surname’ – Temi Ajibade

By Patrick Igwe

Temi Ajibade, wife of singer Mr Eazi and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola has said her decision to take her husband’s surname instead of keeping her father’s is a matter of personal choice.

In a recent interview with BBC, the actress and fashion influencer explained that she had not given much thought to the issue before her marriage but considered it a natural step when she became a wife.

“It’s not anything I thought about before. Obviously, when I’m now a married woman, the obvious thing for me is to take my husband’s name but it’s my personal choice,” she said.

She further emphasized her respect for the choices of other women, adding, “It’s my personal choice, I respect everybody’s personal choice, it’s what I’m comfortable and happy doing but I respect a woman’s ability to choose.”

Temi also opened up about why she agreed to marry Mr Eazi, describing the Afrobeats star as her best friend and her person.

“First and foremost, he’s my best friend, that’s my person and I think when you meet your person you know. I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life with anybody else,” she said.

She added that she looks forward to building their lives together.

“He’s the person that I’m excited and can’t wait to spend every day with and build our lives together, work through our ups and downs, celebrate together and solve problems together. He’s simply my person so we’re just excited for what’s to come.”

Their recent wedding ceremony has been a major topic of discussion among fans and on social media, further drawing public attention to the couple, with Temi active in film and fashion and Mr Eazi in the global music scene.

Vanguard News