PH agog as Wakajugbe unveiled amid pomp

By Benjamin Njoku

A ride hailing app, Wakajugbe, designed and produced by Nigerians for Nigerians, has been unveiled amid pomp and pageantry.

Addressing the newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday, the brain behind the cab hailing platform, Dr. Victor Nonso Enebeli, said Wakajugbe is aimed at ameliorating the hardship being faced in the transportation sector in Nigeria, especially e-hailing.

According to him, the difficulty is occasioned by the high cost of petrol and vehicle maintenance incurred by e-hailing drivers.

“The exorbitant percentage charged by e-hailing companies has further heightened the challenges faced by the drivers that contribute a large quota to the Nigerian economy.

“We came to address these challenges and difficulties by providing a platform that is easily assessable to both drivers and passengers. We have designed policies and systems that make life easier for both drivers and passengers,” Nonso Enebeli declared.

The cab hailing platform, Wakajugbe, would start its operations in the garden city before expanding to other parts of the country. The unveiling of the ride hailing app was greeted with fun fare.