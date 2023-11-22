Our aircraft engine didn’t explode – Dana Air

Dana Air is Grand daddy of Nigeria’s airlines. One of the planes in its collection is 28.1 years old, an age many planes ought to have been retired

By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air has described as the height of mischief an online report that the airline aircraft scheduled for flight operations today, Wednesday, had an engine explosion.

According to the airline’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kingsley Ezenwa, the story is fake news

Ezenwa said: ”Our attention has been drawn to an online post suggesting that one of our engines exploded shortly before take-off

”Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have given such a baseless post from the x handle the attention it is seeking, but for the benefit of enlightenment and our valued guests who have shown better understanding.

“Today, the 22nd of November,2023, we had some operational challenges and non-scheduled maintenance of our aircraft which led to the disruption of our schedule.

While passengers on the affected flights have been provided options and issues resolved, we are still wondering where this Twitter user got his fake news from.

”At Dana Air, the safety of our staff and customers remains a top priority and we urge the public and discerning minds to disregard this fake news which is attention-seeking and malicious,” he added.