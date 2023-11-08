Napoli vs Union Berlin: Preview, team news

Union Berlin will crash out of the Champions League with a defeat to Napoli in Wednesday’s Group C clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli on their part sit second in the section with six points to their name and could move within touching distance of a place in the knockout rounds with another positive result.

With Victor Osimhen still unavailable, Giacomo Raspadori is expected to start and get the goals for the Italian side.

Team news

Brazilian defender Natan is back from a one-game domestic suspension and is in line for a third successive Champions League start

David Datro Fofana returns from a brief suspension. Josip Juranovic (muscle) likely to return for the tie Wednesday.

Possible line-up

Napoli

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Natan, Rrahmani, Rui; Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

Union Berlin

Ronnow; Bonucci, Leite, Knoche; Juranovic, Khedira, Laidouni, Gosens; Becker, Behrens, Fofana