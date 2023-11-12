INEC commences collation of results for Imo State election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation of results for the Imo State Governorship election.

At the collation center in Owerri, the state capital, the process led by the returning officer, Professor Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University in Oye, Ekiti, started on Sunday at exactly 2:40 in the morning.

But there was a mild drama when the exercise began as party agents moved against the collation of the results.

“Why are we in a hurry to start collation?” some of the agents protested. But the state Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Abayomi insisted on the commencement of the collation of results for the governorship election.

The collation of results comes hours after the conclusion of the governorship election, one of the three off-season polls held in the country on Saturday.

In Imo, the election was largely peaceful as voters trooped out to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates in the South-East state. Incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking a second term in office. Labour Party (LP)’s Athan Achonu and Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the two other major contenders for the election.

There are 27 local government areas in Imo State and the candidates hope to win the election.