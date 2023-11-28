Imo DPO, officers to face sanction over alleged escape of suspected rapists from detention

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, on Tuesday redeployed the Orji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Udom Godwin as well as issued official query to Udom and other officers, to explain the alleged escape of a suspected serial rapist from its detention facility.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

The name of the suspect was introduced as one Ihee Andrewa, ‘male’ 30-year-old of Ahiazu Mbaise council area of Imo state.

However, the police said the affected DPO and other officers would face what they called “serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage” among other offences.

According to the command, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has ordered the immediate redeployment of Orji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Udom Godwin to the Command headquarters, Owerri on standby over an allegation of Conspiracy, Aiding and Abetting in the escape of one Ihee Andrewa, ‘m’ of Ahiazu Mbaise, a suspected 30-yrs-old serial rapist detained at the Division.

“In addition, CSP Udom Godwin and other officers serving in the division that are linked to the case have been issued an official query for serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage and unbecoming of a public officer respectively.

“The CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DCSCIID) to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make sure that the suspects involved in the alleged case of raping a 20yrs-old lady in Orji are all arrested made to face the full wrath of the law. More so, The DPO and other officers involved in the case have been subjected to investigation and will be sanctioned appropriately if found complicit.”

“Meanwhile, CSP Seedy Eke Chima who is a seasoned police officer has been deployed to take charge as the DPO Orji.

“The Command appreciates the concerns of the general public and assures them that the victim will get the justice that she deserves in this case. We say no to rape, sexual abuse and other gender related crime. Further development on this case will be communicated to members of the public,” he said.