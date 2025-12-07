Imo Govt seals hotel, mortuary over alleged kidnapping, organ harvesting

Decomposing, mutilated corpses found; police declare owner wanted

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Imo State Government has sealed a hotel and private mortuary in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area over alleged involvement in kidnapping and suspected human organ harvesting.

The action followed an inspection visit by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Chief Pathologist of the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu; and the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, after decomposing and mutilated corpses were reportedly found at the facility.

The statement, issued on Saturday night by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said the operation was based on credible intelligence linked to a suspect, Mr. Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, who is currently at large.

According to the police, the inspection covered suspected criminal hideouts at Umuhu Autonomous Community in Ngor-Okpala, along the Owerri–Aba Expressway. The team included officials of the state government, members of the Ngor-Okpala Vigilante Group led by Mr. Henry Ikpe, and the Chairman of Ngor-Okpala LGA, Hon. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.

During the exercise, a hotel and private mortuary allegedly owned by the suspect were searched. At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated bodies were found in what authorities described as unhygienic conditions, raising suspicion of possible illegal organ-harvesting activities.

Following the discovery, the Imo State Government ordered the immediate closure and sealing of both the hotel and mortuary. The suspect’s residence was also searched, and important exhibits were recovered.

Forensic experts were said to have documented and secured evidence at the scene, while the Commissioner of Police assured residents that all accomplices would be tracked and brought to justice.

The police declared Stanley Morocco Oparaugo wanted and urged members of the public with useful information to report to the nearest police station.