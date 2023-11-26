I don’t believe in gender equality – Queen Adak

By Ayo Onikoyi

Onwere Queen Adaku known as @queenadak_ on Instagram in a chat with Potpourri shares her thoughts concerning the war of the sexes, asserting that she does not believe in gender equality.

According to her, she said that her own idea of feminism is about each gender respecting their place as God ordained

She states, “My opinion is that the two genders, male and female stick to the way God created them. I do not support Gender equality. The Bible does not support it. As Christians, we must adhere to the teachings of the Bible which duly recognises the man as the head of the family. By God’s design, man is superior to woman. The idea of gender equality is not Godly, it is not from God. And what is not of God is evil. You can’t be wiser than your creator. Our creator recognises man as the head.”

Queen Adak started her acting journey as a Senator’s Daughter in a movie and it paved the way for her in the industry. But she is becoming better known as a content creator as her skits are warming their way to the hearts of audiences across social media platforms.

“My best experience was when Sabinus (the great content creator) DM me and said I have a content for you. After making the video with him, he posted it on his Instagram page and tagged me.

“Seriously, the video went viral and I got a, lot of followers. I have done 3 or 4 content with him… Good man,” She said.

Queen Adak says she is greatly inspired by three Nollywood actresses, namely; Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mercy Johnson Okojie and Genevieve for their immense success and their contribution to the art but saddened by the perception of women in the film industry.

According to her, most successful women in the industry are labeled as hookup girls even when they have worked very hard to achieve all they have on their own.

“Not every lady needs a sugar daddy.We have beautiful, classy and hard working ladies out there who are doing well for themselves without sugar daddies. Some, their parents are rich on a low-key, and when they acquire properties and post on social media the society label them as hookup girls or assume their sugar daddies bought it for them,” she said