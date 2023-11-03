Hajj tour operator slumps, dies

…AHUON, NAHCON mourn

…as Commission seeks robust partnership with AHUON

The CEO of Hasha Travel and Tours, Alhaji Danlami Umar has died.

Umar, a member of of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) slumped mimutes before the commencement of the strategic meeting of AHUON with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON which held at the Hajj House Abuja yesterday.

The deceased was said to have been rushed to the hospital immediately but died before he got to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the NAHCON Ag. Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi has expressed his deep-felt sympathy to the family of the deceased. In a statement signed by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, the Chairman described death as inevitable.

“Death is inevitable. As Muslims, our belief is that not a second can be added when the time comes. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and associates at this time. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give the members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Meanwhile, in the quest to reset the Hajj and Umrah operations, the Ag. Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to provide support and assistance towards ensuring Nigerian pilgrims have value for money.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with the executives and members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah operators of Nigeria (AHOUN) as part of the consultation drive, the Chairman/CEO stated that in collaboration with the association, the Commission would address the challenges facing the Hajj by ensuring that there is robust partnership between the two organizations.

While reiterating the importance of partnership, he described the AHUON as a dependable person who is expected to support and cooperate with the Commission to ensure service delivery to the Pilgrims.

“I want to express profound gratitude to the association for being a dependable and reliable partner of NAHCON to believe in success. There is no denying the fact that anyone involved in pilgrimage knows the symbiotic relationship between the Commission and AHUON.

“Though we supervise and superintend over you, however, I extend our hands of fellowship to you so that we can get the best for our pilgrims.”.

The Chairman assured that the Commission would continue to discharge its responsibilities with openness and transparency. According to him, “In me, you have a formidable partner, and we will work with you with openness, transparency, honesty, and accountability, and in the best interest of the Pilgrims.”

The meeting, which centered on a 10-point agenda, agreed to ensure timely reconciliation, the allocation of pilgrim slots, and remittances to the NAHCON’s IBAN account to enable the Commission to meet its obligations and Saudi Arabia’s timeline.

In his response, the president of AHUON, Alhaji Yahaya Nasidi Danbare expressed the association’s willingness to support and cooperate with the Commission to achieve its objectives.

According to him, the association is ready to work together with NAHCON to ensure Nigerian pilgrims are duly catered for.

“We appreciate the support and backing of NAHCON, which has assisted us in airlifting all our pilgrims to the Holy Land during the 2023 Hajj, and we look forward to more collaboration and cooperation towards achieving greater feats in the forthcoming 2024 Hajj”, he said.