Hajj: 343 Lagos pilgrims land in Saudi Arabia

Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board says no fewer than 343 intending pilgrims have landed at the King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Madinah, Saudi Arabia, for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

According to a statement by the board’s Director of Public Affairs, Taofeek Lawal, the intending pilgrims comprised 169 males and 174 females

Lawal said that the inaugural flight of the state took off from the Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal, Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday.

He said that it marked another significant milestone in the state’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for her pilgrims.

He said that the state’s contingent was airlifted by Flynas Airline airbus XY8504.

Meanwhile, Mr Ibrahim Layode, Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul- Hajj, assured the pilgrims and their families that the state would make their welfare a top priority whilst in the kingdom.

According to him, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given approval for necessary arrangements to ensure that pilgrims receive adequate support both here in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia.

“We encourage all pilgrims to remain law-abiding, prayerful, and be worthy Ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria throughout their stay in the Holy Land”.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Anofiu Elegushi, commended the seamless organisation of the airlifting process.

Elegushi praised the intending pilgrims for their patience and discipline.

“This successful airlift is a reflection of the tireless efforts put in place by the state government and NAHCON.

“We are delighted that the pilgrims are departing in an atmosphere of peace, orderliness, and proper coordination. We pray for a successful Hajj exercise and safe return for everyone,” he said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman, Hajj Ad hoc Committee, Dr Abdullahi Jebe, described the commencement of the airlifting exercise as encouraging and commendable.

Jebe said that the successful departure of the first batch demonstrated the state’s commitment to excellence.

He extended appreciation to the Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat; NAHCON officials and other stakeholders.

He also appreciated Flynas Airline officials, Federal Airpot Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); security agencies, and the intending pilgrims for their cooperation.

Some of the pilgrims who spoke with journalists also expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation, coordination, and cooperation received from the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

They said that the smooth take-off of the first batch reflected the dedication of the state government, towards providing quality welfare services, safety, and comfort for all the pilgrims throughout the Hajj operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos state has 1,600 intending pilgrims that will be performing the 2026 Hajj.

The airlifting exercise will continue on Sunday with the departure of the second and third batches.

“The fourth batch is scheduled to depart on Tuesday while the last and final batch will leave on Wednesday, May 13.

Vanguard News