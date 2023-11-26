FG hints at re-introducing full autonomy for Nigerian universities

MOMOH-Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

To foster progress and reduce external bottlenecks, the federal government is considering the re-introduction of the Policy of University Full Autonomy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced.

This decision is in line with the government’s conviction that university autonomy provides a platform for institutions to develop at their own pace.

Speaking through the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engineer Abubakar Momoh at the University of Benin’s 48th convocation ceremony, weekend, Tinubu expressed confidence in the proposed policy.

“University autonomy will no doubt, transfer the responsibility of performance directly to the individual institutions rather than the current state of uncertainties,” he said.

In his address, the President acknowledged the concerns of university staff over unpaid salaries.

“Government is not unmindful of the concerns arising from months of unpaid salaries of all categories of university staff, in particular, members of the teaching staff unions, as a fall out of the eight months industrial action,” Tinubu confessed.

To alleviate this situation, he announced a four-month salary payment for all university workers.

Tinubu explained, “This waiver was considered necessary and does not in any way obviate the ‘No Work, No Pay” policy of the government.’

Furthermore, Tinubu promised to maintain the government’s commitment to improving the conditions of universities through the provision of necessary infrastructure, such as lecture theaters, student hostels, administrative offices, and learning tools.

These provisions are being made through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and are expected to motivate staff and students to excel.

Tinubu pledged, “As a responsible government, we would continue to dedicate tangible resources to education and to formulate sustainable policies that would outlive this administration.

“Our universities have the multiple responsibilities of helping to expand horizons through research and technological breakthroughs, impartation of relevant skills and by being more entrepreneurial in outlook.”

Momoh further echoed President Tinubu’s appreciation for the University’s leadership, recognizing the Chancellor, Orcivirigh Professor James Ortese Ayatse, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Lilian Salami for their roles in steering the institution towards excellence.

Commending the institution for its remarkable milestones, Momoh extended the President’s congratulations to the graduates and wished them success in their future endeavors.