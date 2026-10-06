DHQ mourns NAF aircraft crash victims, begins investigations

Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters has extended heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all persons involved in the unfortunate air mishap which involved the NAF ATR 42 aircraft in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday.

DHQ also condoled with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the entire Armed Forces family.

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, in a statement said, “The Defence Headquarters has received with deep shock the news of the unfortunate crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos with military personnel and some members of families on board.

“On behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Defence Headquarters wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all persons involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the entire Armed Forces family.

“This is indeed a painful loss to the entire Armed Forces and the nation at large. Our personnel give their all daily to keep Nigeria safe. Their courage and sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“In compliance with the directive of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident, while search and rescue efforts by the NAF in collaboration with sister services and emergency agencies continue at the site.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces wishes to assure all Nigerians that the Armed Forces will remain resolute and committed to our constitutional mandate of securing the nation, despite this painful setback.

“The sacrifice of our fallen heroes will continue to inspire our service to the nation.

“We appeal to the general public to refrain from speculations and to respect the privacy of the families affected in this difficult moment while official procedures continue.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may God grant their families the strength to bear this profound loss.”