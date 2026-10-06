Tennis world No 1 Sinner’s season over due to knee injury

(FILES) Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts to beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2026. His entourage announced on October 6, 2026, that Italy’s Jannik Sinner the world No. 1, who has been absent from the ATP Tour since his Wimbledon title in mid-July, will not play again in 2026 due to a right knee injury. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner has brought a premature end to his season due to a knee injury, the Italian announced on Tuesday.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” Sinner said in a video posted on social media.

The 25-year-old’s announcement came just over a month before he was due to defend his crown at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Sinner had finished the previous two seasons on a high by winning in Turin, leading to “so many beautiful feelings and emotions”, he said.

“This year is going to be way different,” he acknowledged. “But at the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career.”

He has had an impressive, if injury-hit season, winning Wimbledon in July and five Masters 1000 events. He has won all six finals he has played in this year.

The Italian’s 94 percent winning record in 2026 is the best of his career, even beating his figures from the previous two seasons in each of which he won two Grand Slams and the ATP Finals.

A statement from Sinner’s management team said that he would “follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee”, which would help him “to recover before beginning preparations for 2027”.