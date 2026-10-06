Mutilated corpse of man found behind market in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

The mutilated corpse of an unidentified man was found behind the Monday Market in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday morning, with his private part and other vital organs allegedly removed.

A community source said the corpse was discovered by members of the community in the morning, after which security operatives were alerted and arrived at the scene to evacuate the body.

The disturbing discovery attracted concerned residents to the General Hospital, Pankshin, where efforts were made to identify the deceased.

A community source, Panshak Rogo, who spoke at the hospital, said the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

“Presently, we are at the General Hospital. We are here because there is an unidentified individual who was killed around Monday Market.

“The corpse is yet to be identified because some sensitive organs have been removed from the body. His ears and nose were cut off, while his private part has also been tampered with,” the source said.

Rogo urged members of the public who had relatives or friends reported missing to contact the police for possible identification of the corpse.

“Please, if you have any report of a missing person, go to the nearest police station. To be precise, Pankshin Police Station is important,” he said.

He appealed to anyone with useful information about the deceased or the circumstances surrounding his death to report to the police.

Efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Command for confirmation and further details were unsuccessful as of press time.