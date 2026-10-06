Full list: NAF releases names of 25 victims killed in military plane crash

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of 25 people killed in the aircraft crash that occurred in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday.

The victims comprised five crew members and 20 passengers aboard the aircraft, the NAF said in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, the aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in Igbokoda.

The Air Force said search-and-rescue operations were activated immediately after the accident, with relevant authorities and emergency agencies involved in efforts to locate and account for everyone on board.

However, the NAF confirmed that there were no survivors.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

Aneke described the crash as a deeply painful incident for the Nigerian Air Force and the country, while assuring the bereaved families of the Service’s full support during the period of mourning.

He also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The NAF said it would continue to provide timely and verified information as the investigation progresses.

It urged the public to avoid speculation and the circulation of unverified reports, while appealing for respect for the privacy and dignity of the victims’ families.

Ejodame also announced that a condolence register had been opened at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja for senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other sympathisers to pay their respects.

The full list of the five crew members and 20 passengers killed in the crash is as follows:

CREW

1. Squadron Leader MI Aburime (Flight Captain)

2. Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje (Co-pilot)

3. Flight Lieutenant IS Bako (Co-pilot)

4. Warrant Officer Abubakar A (Aircraft Technician)

5. Corporal Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician)

PASSENGERS

6. Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus

7. Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye

8. Flying Officer IM Adeshina

9. Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F

10. Master Warrant Officer Matini BA

11. Warrant Officer Nuhu FS

12. Flight Sergeant James RB

13. Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI

14. Sergeant Ani AE

15. Sergeant Izibenikien SI

16. Sergeant Alafuka C

17. Sergeant Mbadugha AN

18. Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC

19. Lance Corporal Eledan GE

20. Mrs Ezeh Nneka

21. Godstmine Tarabina

22. Joy Micheal

23. Sunday Micheal

24. Ukeme David

25. Gideon Omotola