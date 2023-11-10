Anyawu not stepping down for Uzodimma – Imo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has debunked the claims that its governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, has stepped down for Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress.

A viral video on Thursday night claimed that Anyanwu had left the race and thrown his weight behind Uzodimma.

However, reacting to the video in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ikenna Onuoha, on Friday, Anyanwu, described the video as fake, while urging the people to disregard it.

“Our attention has been drawn to a trending video on social media purportedly claiming that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Saturday, November 11 off-season election in Imo state, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, popularly known as Samdaddy has withdrawn,” the statement read.

“This video is not only a fake, blatant lie from the pit of hell, very mischievous, ridiculous, and misleading, but a senseless vile sheepishly formulated by the outgoing Governor Uzodimma to deceive the public.

“A critical look at the said video indicates that it was criminally edited and superimposed by these mischief makers to suit Uzodimma and his party’s tendencies. Please, ignore such falsehood as Senator Anyanwu never withdrew and does not have such intention in this election he has almost won.

“The truth of the matter is that Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the candidate of the PDP is a big threat to Uzodimma, who has become dried in both the physical and spiritual since Imo people started booing him.

“It is important to tell Uzodimma and his supporters that no amount of blackmail and empty propaganda will save him from the looming defeat on Saturday.

“Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains a candidate to beat in this election. He is prominently in the race and will never think of withdrawing from a contest over 70 percent of observers have ticked him as the likely winner.”