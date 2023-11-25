3,134 indigent students receive scholarships in Ondo

— 95 public, private secondary schools takes part in 2023 quiz competition in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A group in support of poverty alleviation in the country, Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO), has awarded scholarships to over 3,134 needy and deserving students of secondary and tertiary institutions.



Its Executive Director, Honestus, Ayo, Obadiora, said this at the 2023 maiden annual Lapo Secondary School quiz competition held in Akure, the state capital.

A total of 95 public and private secondary schools drawn from the three senatorial zones of Ondo State namely, Ondo North, Ondo South, and Ondo Central participated in this year’s, 2023 quiz competition.

Obadiora said that “The LAPO Microfinance Bank has awarded scholarships to over 3,134 needy and deserving students of secondary and tertiary institutions across Nigeria since 2007 till date, and as well donated books and learning materials to boost learning of children from poor families and in resource-poor schools.

He lamented that “The Nigerian educational system is overwhelmed by challenges of Inadequate funding, poor infrastructural facilities, shortage of academic staff, weak monitoring and inspection.

According to him, the Secondary School Quiz Competition was “our modest contribution to the rejuvenation of the secondary education sector.

“The objectives include promoting healthy academic competition amongst secondary students, encouraging the spirit of excellence and building intellect in the area of science subjects.

“The quiz competition has no doubt advanced students’ understanding of science subjects and current affairs in Edo and Delta States, as well as provided a veritable platform for teachers and students to exchange ideas and learning experiences over the years.

“As a pro-poor development institution, LAPO and its microfinance arm, Agriculture and Rural Development Initiative (LARDI) support and champion initiatives geared towards improving the wellbeing and socio-economic conditions of farmers and traders across agricultural value-chain in the society.

“These activities include the LAPO Scholarship Scheme, the secondary schools quiz competition, free legal aid services, and health and social empowerment interventions.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure FUTA, Prof Adenike Oladiji, lauded the group for “contributing to knowledge, education and intellectual development and imbuing students with the spirit of continuous learning which is germane to innovative ingenuity required.

Prof Oladiji who spoke through, the Chairman Committee of Deans, Dean School of Postgraduate Studies, FUTA, Prof Bello-Olusoji, Oluayo, the Vice Chancellor noted that the event” is a testament to the organization’s dedication to the pursuit of knowledge and its unwavering support for educational initiatives.

At the end of the quiz competition, Calvary international College Akure came first followed by Christ the Redeemer International Secondary School while Adeyemi Federal University of Education Demonstration Secondary School came third.

Also, the state Education commissioner, Pastor Femi Agagu, commended the organisers for the success of this year’s annual competition held in the state.