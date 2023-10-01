Wike to take decisive actions on Okada operations, indiscriminate grazing

.As FCTA warns owners of revoked Abuja plots to stay away

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, said the Administration would take more decisive actions on commercial motorcyclists , popularly known as Okada, as soon as it is able to provide an efficient means of transportation for the people.

The administration has been crushing motorcycles impounded in restricted areas, but Wike said violators would be dealt with in the foreseeable future.

Speaking at the weekend after a tour of some ongoing projects in the territory, the minister added that he would also consult with relevant stakeholders to effectively enforce the ban on open cattle grazing.

He said; “We did not take a firm decision because we have not been able to provide the buses that will be the alternative for the people.

“It is within the government’s responsibility to provide the alternative and then ask the motorcycle operators to leave the city centre.

“This is so that you don’t ask them to leave, and people will be suffering. No”.

Open grazing

“Before we take any decision, we will do proper consultations so that nobody will say you never alerted them, you never interacted with them before you took that decision.

“We are going to call the cattle people to sit with them. We cannot allow things to go on like this. We didn’t say that there will be no cattle in Abuja, but within the city. Like I said, we will take it one after the other.

“You know Nigerians are used to ‘nothing will happen’. Just like when we talk about land revocation and payment of ground rent, and people say it will not happen, but it has happened.

“Even you (journalists), disseminating the information, you must disseminate the information in such a way that you are not trying to cause crises between the government and members of the public,” Wike cautioned.

The Minister also expressed optimism that some of the ongoing road projects in the FCT would be delivered within eight months.

Some of the projects visited are the completion of Roads B6, B12 and Circle Road in Central Area and the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, being handled by Julius Berger.

He equally inspected the construction of the Southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road 1, being handled by Setraco and the expansion of the outer Southern Expressway being handled by CGC.

The project spans from Villa Roundabout to OSEX/Ring Road 1 Junction, including four interchanges.

Wike also inspected the full scope development of Arterial Road N20, from Northern Parkway to ONEX with spurs being handled by Gilmor Engineering.

Wike also added that no sentiments or emotions will be considered in his efforts to do the right thing in FCT.

The minister was reacting to a trending video on social media showing the staff of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company AUMTCO, crying over the sack of the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Najeeb Abdulsalam, who they said had begun transformation of the place within three months of assumption of office.

Abdulsalam was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies of the FCT Administration who were sacked by the minister last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Director of Development Control Department in the FCTA, Muktar Galadima said he and his team have bursted attempts by owners of revoked plots in Maitama District to continue development on the sites despite the revocation order placed on them.

The team accompanied by some security agents confiscated building equipments found on the sites and chased away some workers while others were arrested for profiling.

It would be recalled that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike had revoked no fewer than 165 plots of land in the service Districts of the Federal Capital City over non -development.