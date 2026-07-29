Two seek refund, prosecution over alleged Canada travel documents scam

…Their allegation is false — Ighodaro

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—TWO men, Collins Agbonbaye and Pastor Ojo Perfect, have accused an Edo State realtor, Nosa Ighodaro, of collecting more than N30 million to facilitate travel documents and work permits for Canada.



The complainants alleged that they were introduced to Ighodaro separately and later met while preparing to travel through Cameroon after their departure point was reportedly changed from Lagos. They said the proposed destination changed from the United Kingdom to New Zealand before Canada.



They further alleged that they were arrested in Cameroon after immigration officials informed them that the visas in their possession were invalid.



The Divisional Police Officer, Uromi Division, Gabriel Ogah, confirmed that officers sent to bring Ighodaro to Edo State were unable to do so after doctors reportedly declined to release him on medical grounds.

The Divisional Police Officer, Gwarinpa Division, Naseer Gusau, also confirmed that Ighodaro was arrested in Abuja before he was taken to hospital after reportedly falling ill.



Pastor Perfect said: “We are traumatized and in a very bad situation. We appeal to the police authorities to ensure justice is done.”



Responding, Ighodaro denied the allegations.



“The allegation against me is false. I only introduced them to someone who handled their travel arrangements. They should provide evidence that I collected money from them,” he said.