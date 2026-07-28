Fubara has corrected his mistakes – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara committed no wrongdoing by reconciling with his political camp, insisting the governor had no other option than to return to the political family that produced him.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday after inspecting some ongoing road projects across the territory, Wike dismissed suggestions that Fubara’s return amounted to forgiveness after years of political disagreement.

He said, “I don’t know what you mean by sin. In politics, there is no sin. If someone realises they made a mistake and decides to correct it, there is nothing wrong with that. Politics is not a sin. What matters is recognising that you were on the wrong path and making the right decision.”

The minister recalled that he had predicted the reconciliation well before Fubara made it public. “I said during my last media chat that he had no other choice but to return to the same political family that produced him. I have now been informed that he has made that declaration publicly, and we welcome him. Our doors are open. Everyone is welcome for us to work together. There is no better alternative. We will all work together to move the state forward,” he said.

Wike added that Fubara’s public declaration of reconciliation would strengthen efforts to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid ahead of the 2027 general election.

“He has publicly stated that he has returned to where he started, and we receive him with an open mind. There is nothing to hide. We will all work together to ensure that we deliver the votes President Tinubu needs for his re-election,” he said.

The reconciliation announcement came as Wike led senior officials of the FCT Administration on an inspection of major road projects, including the ISEX Road Corridor and the nearly completed Apo-Karshi Road, both regarded as strategic infrastructure expected to unlock development across large sections of the capital city.

He expressed satisfaction with progress on the ISEX Road, noting that work began immediately after President Tinubu flagged off the project during the third anniversary commissioning of landmark infrastructure across the FCT, adding that the contractor has assured the administration that the project will be ready for commissioning in December.

Awarded in 2014, the 10-kilometre road, complete with interchanges, has remained unfinished through successive administrations. Wike disclosed that the contractor had undertaken to complete six kilometres of the road and key interchanges before the end of the year, provided adequate funding is released.

“We have appealed to the Minister of Finance because the project is already captured in the national budget. If part of the funds is released, the contractor will be able to meet the deadline,” he explained, describing the road as central to transforming the landscape of the territory.

He said the near completion of the Apo-Karshi Road and the expected delivery of the ISEX Road would mark fulfilment of one of the administration’s major promises: to complete inherited projects rather than abandon them.

Reflecting on the state of infrastructure when the Tinubu administration assumed office in 2023, Wike recalled that abandoned projects littered the territory, slowing development and denying residents essential infrastructure.

He credited the president with directing that all inherited projects be completed to protect public investments already made.

The minister argued that continuity, not the pursuit of personal legacy, defines responsible leadership. “Some people assume office and say they will only focus on projects they initiated. That is not leadership. Good leadership is continuing projects that are vital to the development of the city, projects that transform the landscape and improve the economy.

“We are pleased with the progress the contractors are making. It is now our responsibility to fulfil our own obligations so they can complete these projects on schedule,” he added.