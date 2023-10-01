Widows, Students to benefit from Ezeobuo Family’s mass return

By Prince Okafor

Members of the Ezeobuo family Nnewi, Anambra State, have announced an historical mass return for members of the community.

The occasion according to the organisers is designed to reunite the sons and daughters of the Ezeobuo family, both in Nigeria and diaspora.

His Highness, Obi Onyekaba, the Obi of Nnewichi Community, made this announcement during a press conference in Anambra State.

According to him, “This gathering serves as a platform for us to connect, discuss our challenges, and collectively find solutions we can rely on.

“This event goes beyond family reunion; it also carries a mission to empower its members. It will facilitate the formation of strategic business partnerships, offer scholarships to deserving students, and provide financial support to widows and orphans within the family.

“We assure all attendees of their safety, as we have put adequate security measures in place to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.”

In his remarks, Rt Rev Ndubuisi Obi, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, encouraged all Ezeobuo family members to actively participate in this event.

He stated, “This event holds great significance for our people, and this year’s program includes scholarships for students, among other valuable benefits.

“In terms of security, Nnewi town has enjoyed relative safety, thanks to the presence of CCTV cameras on major streets and vigilant patrols. As a bishop in Nnewi Diocese, we have been actively involved in enhancing security, and I can affirm that Nnewi is presently a secure place to be.

“This event marks the first mass return of the Ezeobuo family since the civil war, and the organizers are excited about the opportunity to reconnect and propel the family forward.”

Furthermore, Prof. Obi Nwosu revealed the establishment of an empowerment fund specifically tailored for widows and orphans, stating, “This event presents an ideal moment for us to assess our progress and chart a path towards creating value in our community.”

The event is slated for January 2nd, 2024, at the Obi Nnewichi Palace in Nnewi, Anambra State.