Why my SSCE certificate carries Sadiq Abubakar – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained the discrepancies in his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificate.

Atiku made the clarification through Dele Momodu who took to his X handle to convey the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential flagbearer’s explanation.

Momodu, who was the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, said the clarification is a response to allegations of forgery against his principal by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He claimed that some APC members had questioned the name ‘Sadiq Abubakar’ in Atiku’s WAEC certificate as against his other credentials.

Momodu, however, said he forwarded the questions to Atiku, who provided an answer for the discrepancy.

He wrote, ”The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abuakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’ – ATIKU ABUBAKAR.

”CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response…

“I SALUTE ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR…”