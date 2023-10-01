We’ll continue to complement Tinubu’s developmental efforts – APC Professionals

Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC Professionals Forum has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day broadcast, pledging to continue to complement his efforts at developing the country.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Forum and former Governor of Bauchi State, Dr Isa Yuguda disclosed this Sunday in Abuja.

He said as stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, and in line with the forum’s objective as a platform for technocrats and intellectuals in the APC, “we hail the contributions of our founding fathers who, with all sense of patriotism, fought for the independence of our great nation from the colonialists”.

“Their vision for an independent, united and prosperous nation has been tested over the years but thankfully has not been truncated.

“As professionals in politics, we will continue with our task of complementing government’s efforts with innovative activities that will advance our democracy.

“The Forum is also using this opportunity to plead with Organized Labour and Government to work closely to create industrial harmony for the sake of our economy that may be affected by the proposed indefinite strike action.

“Despite our numerous economic, security and social challenges since independence, we have remained a powerhouse in the comity of nations, a giant of Africa that has contributed to peace, stability and social advancement of the continent.

“We have also continuously stood out in global sporting events and have over the years attained an economic status that has seen us ranked as the largest economy in Africa while our democracy, though not perfect, is growing.

“The potentials of a great and prosperous nation of our dreams are still within our reach as we journey forward as a nation but the project must not be left in the hands of the government alone”.