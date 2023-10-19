Tinubu mourns ex-presidential adviser, Bode Augusto

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Mubasheer Olabode Augusto, who served as Adviser on Budget Matters to President Olusegun Obasanjo during his second term in office.

The President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Agusto family and their friends who are mourning in the wake of his passage into glory.

President Tinubu acknowledged Bode’s unparalleled contributions to the financial world, as well as the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

Emphasizing Bode’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth in the public service, the President noted that the distinguished Chartered Accountant continued to share his wealth of knowledge even when faced with serious medical challenges.

“Even in the face of formidable health challenges, Bode continued to generously share his time and wealth of knowledge on economics and business strategy. He was consistently eager to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. His impact will resonate through generations, and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest,” President Tinubu said.

As an accountant with exceptional talent, Mr. Augusto served at various times as a former Assistant Vice President of Citibank Nigeria; a Partner in PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC); Non-Executive Director of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund; in addition to his service as a Member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.