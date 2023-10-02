Sen Osita Ngwu reiterates commitment to quality education

By Chinedu Adonu

The Senator representing Enugu West senatorial district at the Green Chambers, Senator Osita Ngwu, has reiterated his commitment towards raising the standard of education in the senatorial zone.

Ngwu said that boosting basic education was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people during electioneering campaign.

As part of these efforts, Ngwu, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on human capital development, Engr Francis Eneiga, announced a quiz competition for all the secondary schools in the senatorial zone.

He said in a statement made available to journalists on Monday that the competition would kick-off on October 4, 2023, in Awgu Local Government Area.

He disclosed that, “We are committed to encouraging excellence among the student population in our zone. Education is key to the development of every society.

“Distinguished Senator Osita Ngwu made several promises to the people in the course of his campaign and he has since hit the ground running.

“One of such promises is to boost education, make our people develop more interest in pursuing excellence; that is the essence of the school quiz.

“The winning school will smile home with N500,000; second position will get N300,000 while the third position will receive N200,000. There will also be a consolation prize of N50,000 for the fourth position.”

Eneiga further stated, “that there would be academic sponsorship for teachers of the winning school.

“Already 10 students are enjoying higher institution scholarships courtesy of the Senator.”