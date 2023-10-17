Pensioners audit: Adeleke decentralises exercise

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Following inconveniences suffered by pensioners undergoing forensic audit in Osun state, the State Government has ordered that the exercise be decentralized immediately.

Some pensioners had during the audit exercise in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Monday with many others suffering from different kinds of exhaustion resulting in an abrupt end of the exercise.

However, the State Governor in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, has ordered that the senior citizens stop coming to the state capital for the exercise.

According to the statement, the auditing team will conduct the screening at the headquarters of each federal constituency, while mobile calls will also be used to access bedridden pensioners. Pensioners should therefore stop coming to Osogbo.

It reads; “This is to inform pensioners of all cadres to stay back in their respective areas as the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved a conditional decentralization of the pension audit exercise.

“Under the adjusted model, pensioners are to be screened at the headquarters of their federal constituencies. This is to be preceded by a pre-screening visitations to the selected centers at the headquarters.

“A test run of the new arrangement is to be held at two federal constituencies before extension of the model to all the remaining seven federal constituencies. Full security and logistic support are already in place to ensure seamless conclusion of the screening exercise.

“The government of Governor Ademola Adeleke holds the pensioners in high esteem and will ensure that the exercise is finally rounded up with full focus on convenience and comfort for the pensioners”.