Obaseki mourns Dan Orbih, says death is great loss to Edo

Orbih

Former governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday mourned the passing of former Edo PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, at the age of 64, saying that his death represents a significant loss to Edo.

Obaseki, a visiting Scholar and Researcher at the School of African Studies, Boston University, USA, described Orbih as a prominent figure and influential voice in Edo.

In a statement in Benin, Obaseki said Orbih’s contributions to Nigerian politics and the PDP remained significant, particularly during his years of service in Edo.

“I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Chief Dan Osi Orbih, a prominent Edo son and renowned politician who passed away at the age of 64.

“For many years, he provided leadership to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State as its State Chairman and subsequently served as the PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South.

“Through these roles, he contributed significantly to the development of the party in the Edo State and Nigeria, ” he said.

Obaseki noted that Orbih’s long years of engagement in public affairs earned him a place in the political history of Edo, describing his death as significant.

He said the former PDP chairman’s death represented a significant loss to Edo State and Nigeria, while commiserating with his family, friends and political associates.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Chief Dan Osi Orbih, his friends, political associates, colleagues and numerous well-wishers.

“I particularly sympathise with his wife, children and loved ones at this difficult time.

“May God grant his family the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and may He grant Chief Dan Osi Orbih eternal rest,” Obaseki said.

(NAN)