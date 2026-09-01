McTominay to undergo heart procedure

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will be out until after the international break at the end of the month due to a minor heart issue, his club Napoli said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United player has recently experienced a heart rhythm disorder, something which is not considered serious but does require surgery.

“Due to the onset of a mild benign arrhythmia, Scott McTominay will undergo PFA (pulsed field ablation) surgery in the next few days,” said Napoli in a statement.

“He will be available again after the international break.”

McTominay is set to miss Napoli’s Champions League clash with Premier League champions Arsenal next week, as well as Scotland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Slovenia (twice), Switzerland and North Macedonia.

AFP